Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Position Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

