Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

