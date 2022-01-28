Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Fiverr International worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 329.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FVRR. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.