Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. 8,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 21,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

