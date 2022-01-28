Flixxo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $757.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

