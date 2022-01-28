Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 513.5% in January

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 513.5% from the December 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGC. Roth Capital began coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

