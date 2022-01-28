Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

FTK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.