Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 2840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

