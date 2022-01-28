Fluity (FLTY) One Day Volume Tops $49.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Fluity has a total market cap of $201,939.84 and approximately $49.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,605,929 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

