Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.25. 7,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 92,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

