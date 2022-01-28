Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIACU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.26.

