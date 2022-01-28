Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 508,460 shares.The stock last traded at $75.64 and had previously closed at $77.34.
A number of research firms have commented on FMX. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
