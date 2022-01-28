Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 508,460 shares.The stock last traded at $75.64 and had previously closed at $77.34.

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

