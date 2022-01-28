Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.12

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.12 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 101.45 ($1.37). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 729,666 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £613.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

