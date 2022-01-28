Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NYSE FOR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 1,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.