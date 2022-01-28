Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.96. Forestar Group shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $911.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

