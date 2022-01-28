ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.95

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 31367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

