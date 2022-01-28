Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 24,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

F stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,624,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

