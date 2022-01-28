Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,209. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $447.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.