Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

