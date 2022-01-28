Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.20. 130,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,048. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.