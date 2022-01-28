Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,542,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $31.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,611.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,805.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,801.56 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

