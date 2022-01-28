Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 946 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,491. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $282.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

