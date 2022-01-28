Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 999 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.68. The company had a trading volume of 464,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34. The firm has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

