Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 634,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,854,729. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

