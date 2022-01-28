Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

