Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE HASI traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

