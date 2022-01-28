Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 213,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

