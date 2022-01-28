Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

