Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,327 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 340,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,500,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

