Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 309,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,491. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

