Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Forterra worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forterra by 95,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

