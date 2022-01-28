Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

FORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday.

LON:FORT opened at GBX 264 ($3.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £603.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.95. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.45).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

