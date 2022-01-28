Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.