Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

