Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

