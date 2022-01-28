Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FWRD opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

