Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of FWRD opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
