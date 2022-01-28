Fourthstone LLC Acquires New Shares in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 236,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Southern States Bancshares comprises 1.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.63% of Southern States Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.91. 6,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.