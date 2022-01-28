Fourthstone LLC Boosts Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

