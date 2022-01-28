Fourthstone LLC Buys 37,390 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.33% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,515. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

