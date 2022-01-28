Fourthstone LLC Buys 37,410 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 2.23% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 59 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

