Fourthstone LLC Buys 68,349 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,349 shares during the quarter. Meridian accounts for about 1.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.86% of Meridian worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRBK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Meridian in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635. Meridian Co. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.