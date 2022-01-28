Fourthstone LLC Buys 75,926 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,926 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.72% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,655,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $286,857. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,604. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $307.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

