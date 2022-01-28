Fourthstone LLC Buys New Position in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 156,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $8,020,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OBT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

