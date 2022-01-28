Fourthstone LLC Buys Shares of 237,712 U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. U.S. Century Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $6,989,000.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USCB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.