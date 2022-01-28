Fourthstone LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the quarter. Investar accounts for 6.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.81% of Investar worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.67. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

