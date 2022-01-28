Fourthstone LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Bank worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.51. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,602. First Bank has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

