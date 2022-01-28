Fourthstone LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Bankshares makes up about 6.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 4.77% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 143.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

