Fourthstone LLC Has $16.13 Million Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Fourthstone LLC decreased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,012 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp accounts for about 6.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 7.33% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 10,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.