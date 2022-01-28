Fourthstone LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.68% of Capital Bancorp worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CBNK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,478. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

