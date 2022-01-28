Fourthstone LLC Has $24.51 Million Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp makes up approximately 9.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 9.62% of Colony Bankcorp worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBAN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $236.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

